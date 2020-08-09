Latest COVID numbers: FDOH reports over 530K confirmed cases

(WSVN) – There are now more than 530,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 8,186 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Sunday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 532,806 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 6,229 from Saturday’s update.

There are now 132,461 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 62,268 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 37,020, and 1,526 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 30,505 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

