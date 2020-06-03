Latest COVID-19 numbers: Over 58,700 Florida cases, deaths surpass 2,500

(WSVN) - There are now more than 58,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 2,566 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 58,764 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 1,317 from Tuesday’s update.

There are now 18,456 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 7,339 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 6,477, and 109 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 10,525 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

