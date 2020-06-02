Latest COVID-19 numbers: Over 57,000 Florida cases as deaths surpass 2,500

A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing at Northwell Health Labs, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Lake Success, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

(WSVN) - There are now more than 57,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 2,530 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 57,447 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 617 from Monday’s update.

There are now 18,224 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 7,248 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 6,219, and 109 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 10,412 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

