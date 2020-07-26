Latest COVID-19 numbers: Over 420,000 Florida cases, deaths close to 6,000

(WSVN) – There are now more than 420,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 5,854 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Sunday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 423,855 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 9,338 from Saturday’s update.

There are now 104,755 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 49,350 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 30,325, and 1,126 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 24,064 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.