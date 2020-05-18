Latest COVID-19 numbers: Florida cases top 46,400 as deaths near 2,000

(WSVN) - There are now more than 46,400 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 1,997 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 46,442 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 854 from yesterday’s update.

There are now 15,864 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 6,322 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 4,658, and 99 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 8,304 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

