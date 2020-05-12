Latest COVID-19 numbers: Florida cases top 41,900 as deaths near 1,800

(WSVN) - There are now more than 41,900 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 1,779 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 41,923 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 941 from yesterday’s update.

There are now 14,385 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 5,973 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 4,093, and 95 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 7,418 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.