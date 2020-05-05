Latest COVID-19 numbers: Florida cases top 37,400 as deaths near 1,500

(WSVN) - There are now more than 37,400 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 1,471 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 37,439 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 542 from yesterday’s latest update.

There are now 13,224 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 5,492 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 3,390, and 80 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 6,330 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.