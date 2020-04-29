Latest COVID-19 numbers: Florida cases top 33,100 as deaths exceed 1,200

(WSVN) - There are now more than 33,100 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 1,218 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 33,193 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 347 from yesterday’s latest update.

There are now 11,927 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 4,898 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 2,911, and 78 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 5,419 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

