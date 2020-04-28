Latest COVID-19 numbers: Florida cases top 32,800 as deaths near 1,200

A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing at Northwell Health Labs, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Lake Success, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

(WSVN) - There are now more than 32,800 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 1,171 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 32,846 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 708 from yesterday’s latest update.

There are now 11,831 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 4,847 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 2,877, and 78 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 5,222 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full break down of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

