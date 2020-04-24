Latest COVID-19 numbers: Florida cases top 30,000 as deaths exceed 1,000

A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing at Northwell Health Labs, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Lake Success, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

There are now more than 30,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 1,012 deaths. As of 11 a.m., Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 30,174 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 526 from the previous evening.

There are now 10,701 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 4,570 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 2,586, and 76 cases have been reported in Monroe County, which has been holding steady for several days now.

Health officials also reported 4,699 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

