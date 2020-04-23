Latest COVID-19 numbers: Florida cases top 29,600, deaths near 1,000

There are now more than 29,600 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 987 deaths. As of 6 p.m., Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 29,648 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 816 from the 11 a.m. update.

(WSVN) -

There are now 10,588 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 4,431 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 2,554, and 74 cases have been reported in Monroe County, which has been holding steady for several days now.

Health officials also reported 4,640 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full break down of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

