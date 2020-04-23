Latest COVID-19 numbers: Florida cases top 28,800, deaths exceed 960

There are now more than 28,800 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 960 deaths. As of 11 a.m., Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 28,832 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 256 from the evening before.

There are now 10,356 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 4,315 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County reached 2,468, and 73 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 4,509 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full break down of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

