Latest COVID-19 numbers: Florida cases top 28,500, deaths exceed 900

A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing at Northwell Health Labs, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Lake Success, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

There are now more than 28,500 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 927 deaths. As of 6 p.m., Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 28,576 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 267 from the 11 a.m. update.

There are now 10,289 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 4,254 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County reached 2,413, and 73 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 4,455 hospital admissions statewide.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

