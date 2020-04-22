Latest COVID-19 numbers: Florida cases top 28,300, deaths near 900

A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing at Northwell Health Labs, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Lake Success, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

There are now more than 28,300 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 893 deaths. As of 11 a.m., Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 28,309 confirmed cases in the state, an increase of 440 from Tuesday evening.

(WSVN) -

There are now 10,153 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 4,228 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County reached 2,403, and 73 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 4,288 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full break down of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.