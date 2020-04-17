Latest COVID-19 numbers: Florida cases top 25,000, deaths exceed 700

A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing at Northwell Health Labs, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Lake Success, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

(WSVN) — In the biggest jump in new cases yet, there are now more than 25,000 cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 740 deaths. As of 11 a.m., Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 25,269 confirmed cases in the state.

There are 8,966 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 3,833 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County reached 2,125, and 73 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

For a full break down of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

