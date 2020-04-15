Latest COVID-19 numbers: Florida cases top 22,000, deaths near 600

(WSVN) — There are now more than 22,000 cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 591 deaths. As of 11 a.m., Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 22,081 confirmed cases in the state. Of these cases, 21,435 are Florida residents and 646 are non-residents.

There are 7,863 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 3,334 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County reached 1,782 and 64 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

For a full break down of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

