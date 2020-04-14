Latest COVID-19 numbers: Florida cases top 21,300, deaths eclipse 500

(WSVN) — There are now more than 21,300 cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 524 deaths. As of 11 a.m., Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 21,367 confirmed cases in the state. Of these cases, 20,737 are Florida residents and 630 are non-residents.

There are 7,555 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 3,243 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County reached 1,727 and 64 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

For a full break down of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.