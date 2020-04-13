Latest COVID-19 numbers: Florida cases top 21,000, deaths near 500

(WSVN) — There are now more than 21,000 cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 499 deaths. As of 6 p.m., Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 21,019 confirmed cases in the state. Of these cases, 20,394 are Florida residents and 625 are non-residents.

There are 7,459 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 3,177 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County reached 1,704 and 64 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

