Latest COVID-19 numbers: Florida cases top 20,000, deaths reach 470

(WSVN) — There are now more than 20,000 cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 470 deaths. As of 11 a.m., Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 20,601 confirmed cases in the state. Of these cases, 20,035 are Florida residents and 566 are non-residents.

There are 7,241 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 3,105 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County reached 1,691 and 63 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

For a full break down of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.