Latest COVID-19 numbers: Florida cases top 11,500; deaths near 200

(WSVN) — There are now more than 11,500 cases of the coronavirus in Florida, and health officials have reported four new deaths. As of 6 p.m., Saturday, the Florida Department of Health reported 11,545 confirmed cases in the state.

There are 3,890 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 1,765 cases in Broward.

A total of 954 cases have been confirmed in Palm Beach County, and 42 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

There have been 195 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the state.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

