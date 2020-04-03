Latest COVID-19 numbers: Florida cases surpass 9,500; 163 deaths

There are now more than 9,500 cases of the coronavirus in Florida.

As of 11 a.m., Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 9,585 confirmed cases in the state.

There are 3,029 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 1,565 cases in Broward.

A total of 781 cases have been confirmed in Palm Beach County, and 38 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

There have been 163 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the state.

