Latest COVID-19 numbers: Florida cases surpass 9,000; 144 deaths

A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing at Northwell Health Labs, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Lake Success, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

There are now more than 9,000 cases of the coronavirus in Florida.

As of 6 p.m., Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 9,008 confirmed cases in the state.

There are 2,886 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 1,481 cases in Broward.

A total of 737 cases have been confirmed in Palm Beach County, and 38 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

There have been 144 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the state.

For a full break down of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.