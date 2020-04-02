Latest COVID-19 numbers: Florida cases surpass 8,000

A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing at Northwell Health Labs, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Lake Success, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

There are now more than 8,000 cases of the coronavirus in Florida.

As of 11 a.m., Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 8,010 confirmed cases in the state.

There are 2,448 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 1,346 cases in Broward.

Broward’s count decreased by two from the previous evening’s update.

An official told 7News this is because some patients who initially tested positive at a Broward site were found to actually live elsewhere.

“As the epidemiological investigations were conducted, the tests then became attributed to the individual’s place of residency,” a state official said.

A total of 630 cases have been confirmed in Palm Beach County, and 33 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

There have been 128 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the state.

