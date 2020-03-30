Latest COVID-19 numbers: Florida cases surpass 5,000

A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing at Northwell Health Labs, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Lake Success, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

There are now more than 5,000 cases of the coronavirus in Florida, and over half of them are located in South Florida.

As of 11 a.m., Monday, there are 5,473 confirmed cases in the state.

There are 1,632 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 1,152 cases in Broward.

A total of 432 cases have been confirmed in Palm Beach County, and 24 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

The Florida Department of Health has reported 63 deaths in the state, including three in Miami-Dade and 11 in Broward.

