Latest COVID-19 numbers: Florida cases surpass 24,700, deaths exceed 700

A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing at Northwell Health Labs, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Lake Success, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

(WSVN) — In the biggest jump in new cases yet, there are now more than 24,700 cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 726 deaths. As of 6 p.m., Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 24,753 confirmed cases in the state. Of these cases, 24,066 are Florida residents and 687 are non-residents.

There are 8,824 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 3,688 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County reached 2,088, and 68 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

