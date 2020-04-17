Latest COVID-19 numbers: Florida cases surpass 24,700, deaths exceed 700

Related
(WSVN) — In the biggest jump in new cases yet, there are now more than 24,700 cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 726 deaths.
As of 6 p.m., Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 24,753 confirmed cases in the state. Of these cases, 24,066 are Florida residents and 687 are non-residents.
There are 8,824 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 3,688 cases in Broward.
The total number of cases in Palm Beach County reached 2,088, and 68 cases have been reported in Monroe County.
For a full break down of the cases in Florida, click here.
Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.