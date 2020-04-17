Latest COVID-19 numbers: Florida cases surpass 24,000, deaths eclipse 680

A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing at Northwell Health Labs, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Lake Success, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

(WSVN) — There are now more than 24,100 cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 686 deaths. As of 11 a.m., Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 24,119 confirmed cases in the state. Of these cases, 23,443 are Florida residents and 676 are non-residents.

There are 8,549 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 3,660 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County reached 1,962, and 66 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

