Latest COVID-19 numbers: Florida cases surpass 17,900; deaths top 400

(WSVN) — There are now more than 17,900 cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 419 deaths.
As of 6 p.m., Friday, the Florida Department of Health reported 17,968 confirmed cases in the state. Of these cases, 17,448 are Florida residents and 520 are non-residents.
There are 6,300 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 2,679 cases in Broward.
The total number of cases in Palm Beach County reached 1,431 and 55 cases have been reported in Monroe County.
For a full break down of the cases in Florida, click here.
Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.
