Latest COVID-19 numbers: Florida cases surpass 15,600; deaths top 320

(WSVN) — There are now more than 15,600 cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 323 deaths. As of 6 p.m., Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 15,698 confirmed cases in the state. Of these cases, 15,234 are Florida residents and 464 are non-residents.

There are 5,461 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 2,365 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County reached 1,224, and 52 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

