Latest COVID-19 numbers: Florida cases surpass 15,400; deaths top 300

(WSVN) — There are now more than 15,400 cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 309 deaths. As of 11 a.m., Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 15,456 confirmed cases in the state. Of these cases, 15,003 are Florida residents and 453 are non-residents.

There are 5,354 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 2,358 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County reached 1,206, and 51 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

For a full break down of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.