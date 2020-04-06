Latest COVID-19 numbers: Florida cases surpass 13,300; deaths over 230

(WSVN) — There are now more than 13,300 cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 236 deaths. As of 11 a.m., Monday, the Florida Department of Health reported 13,324 confirmed cases in the state. Of these cases, 12,925 are Florida residents and 399 are non-residents.

There are 4,481 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 2,067 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County reached 1,069, and 45 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

For a full break down of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.