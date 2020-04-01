Latest COVID-19 numbers: Florida cases near 7,000

There are now nearly 7,000 cases of the coronavirus in Florida.

As of 11 a.m., Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 6,955 confirmed cases in the state.

There are 2,202 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 1,232 cases in Broward.

A total of 567 cases have been confirmed in Palm Beach County, and 27 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

There have been 87 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the state.

