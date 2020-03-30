Latest COVID-19 numbers: Florida cases near 6,000

There are now more than 5,700 cases of the coronavirus in Florida, and over half of them are located in South Florida.

(WSVN) -

As of 6 p.m., Monday, there are 5,704 confirmed cases in the state.

There are 1,701 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 1,137 cases in Broward.

A total of 463 cases have been confirmed in Palm Beach County, and 26 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

The Florida Department of Health has reported 71 deaths in the state.

For a full break down of the cases in Florida, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.