Latest COVID-19 numbers: Florida cases near 490,000

(WSVN) — There are now nearly 490,000 reported cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 7,084 deaths.

As of 11 a.m., Sunday, the Florida Department of Health has reported 487,132 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state, an increase of 7,160 from Friday’s update.

There are now 1212,690 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 57,975 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County has now reached 34,226, and 1,357 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

Health officials also reported 27,150 hospital admissions statewide.

For a full breakdown of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.