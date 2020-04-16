Latest COVID-19 numbers: Florida cases near 23,000, deaths eclipse 630

(WSVN) — There are now more than 22,800 cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 633 deaths. As of 11 a.m., Thursday, the Florida Department of Health reported 22,897 confirmed cases in the state. Of these cases, 22,235 are Florida residents and 662 are non-residents.

There are 8,131 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 3,459 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County reached 1,841 and 66 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

For a full break down of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

