Latest COVID-19 numbers: Florida cases near 19,000, deaths top 450

A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing at Northwell Health Labs, Wednesday, March 11, 2020, in Lake Success, N.Y. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

(WSVN) — There are now nearly 19,000 cases of the coronavirus in Florida, with 458 deaths. As of 6 p.m., Saturday, the Florida Department of Health reported 18,986 confirmed cases in the state. Of these cases, 18,445 are Florida residents and 541 are non-residents.

There are 6,487 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 2,806 cases in Broward.

The total number of cases in Palm Beach County reached 1,441 and 58 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

For a full break down of the cases in Florida, click here.

Anyone with questions and concerns about the coronavirus can call the Florida Department of Health’s 24-hour hotline at 1-866-779-6121.

