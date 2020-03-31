Latest COVID-19 numbers: Florida cases climb past 6,700

There are now more than 6,700 cases of the coronavirus in Florida.

(WSVN) -

As of 6 p.m., Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 6,741 confirmed cases in the state.

There are 2,123 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 1,219 cases in Broward.

A total of 551 cases have been confirmed in Palm Beach County, and 27 cases have been reported in Monroe County.

There have been 85 coronavirus-related deaths reported in the state.

