Latest COVID-19 numbers: Florida cases climb past 6,000

Related
There are now more than 6,000 cases of the coronavirus in Florida.
As of 11 a.m., Tuesday, the Florida Department of Health reported 6,338 confirmed cases in the state.
There are 1,926 confirmed cases in Miami-Dade and 1,209 cases in Broward.
A total of 514 cases have been confirmed in Palm Beach County, and 26 cases have been reported in Monroe County.
There are 77 deaths reported in the state.
For a full break down of the cases in Florida, click here.
Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.