Late Hialeah firefighter honored by multiple agencies

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of multiple South Florida fire departments came together to honor one of their own.

James Michael Miller died of cancer on Jan. 14 after a 39-year career with the Hialeah Fire Department, where he was chief engineer.

Pictures provided by Hialeah Fire Rescue captured a procession on Sunday that took Miller on a final ride to each fire station in the city.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.