MIAMI (WSVN) - Registration for the 13th annual Dolphins Challenge Cancer event comes to an end on Friday.

Those who would like to participate have until noon to sign up for the gathering.

This fundraiser is in support of funding innovation for the Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.

In 2022, the fundraiser raised more than $8.4 million.

This year, 5,000 people have registered to raise money.

The event takes place on Feb. 25.

WSVN is a proud sponsor. Click here to enroll in the charitable event.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.