Las Olas Chabad Jewish Center hosts drive-thru backpack giveaway

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Las Olas Chabad Jewish Center hosted a drive-thru backpack giveaway to help students be prepared to go back to school.

7News cameras captured a boy handing out a backpack to a driver in front of the center in downtown Fort Lauderdale, Sunday.

The backpacks were filled with school supplies in hopes of bringing smiles to children and financial relief to their parents.

“As we know, many families are struggling right now, and we want to make sure that at a time like this, we don’t forget the children,” said Rabbi Chaim Slavaticki, the director of the center, “so today is all about the children, making sure that every child is empowered and excited to go back to the school, whatever the school system and their personal school would look like, if it’s virtual or in person.”

In total, 1,500 backpacks were given out.

Virtual classes in Broward start on Wednesday.

