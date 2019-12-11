Largest container ship to ever dock in Florida arrives at PortMiami

MIAMI (WSVN) - PortMiami is celebrating a record after the largest container ship to ever call on a Florida port arrived.
The CMA CGM Magellan, a whopping 167 feet wide, approached PortMiami at 8 a.m., Wednesday.
7SkyForce HD captured it slowly moving towards the port.
Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez toured the vessel and addressed the county’s commitment to the growing business.
