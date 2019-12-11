Largest container ship to ever come to Florida nears PortMiami

MIAMI (WSVN) - PortMiami is preparing to celebrate a milestone when the largest container ship to ever call on a Florida port arrives.

The CMA CGM Magellan, a whopping 167-foot wide, was approaching PortMiami at 8 a.m., Wednesday.

ON THE MOVE – The largest container ship to ever call on a Florida port is on its way to @PortMiami pic.twitter.com/vCSqQIXlJ8 — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) December 11, 2019

7SkyForce HD captured it slowly moving towards the port.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos Gimenez and Tourism and Ports Committee Chairwoman Rebeca Sosa are expected to speak to the media when the vessel arrives.

