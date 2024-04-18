MIAMI (WSVN) - A large tree fell on top of a van in a neighborhood in Little Havana.

7Skyforce hovered over the scene at 1510 SW 13th St., where the large tree lay on top of the van and blocked the roadway, Thursday afternoon.

City of Miami trucks and police were also at the scene to assist with the removal of the large, old tree.

No injuries were reported.

