SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A large tree came crashing down onto a home in Southwest Miami-Dade during a stormy afternoon.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the area of Southwest 65th Avenue and 29th Street, where a massive tree appeared to have given way, knocking power out in the neighborhood, just before 5:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Upon arrival, crews found the large tree toppled over a home, wrapped up in power lines, with the surrounding area soaked following the rain.

Kathleen Brosnan, who lives in that home, said she was in her kitchen when the tree came down.

She initially thought the loud sound was lightning outside.

“I was making muffins in there. I heard this big crash, flash and boom,” said Brosnan.

She was startled to find the tree on top of her home and causing the inside to be flooded.

“The tree had fell on the roof. I didn’t know, but the whole house was flooded, and the roof has a very big hole,” said Brosnan.

The tree appeared to have snapped from the base, with large limbs toppled over the house and driveway.

Brosnan managed to get out of the house unharmed.

Her pet bird, which was inside a cage, was also safely taken out of the damaged home.

Neighbors also heard the destructive crash during another day of torrential rain brought by a relentless storm system hovering over South Florida.

“I saw the lights flickering and then really bad thundering and, like, claps, and I look outside, and it looks like there’s a tropical storm, and then the lights went out,” said neighbor Isabella Jorge.

MDFR crews placed red tape around the property, designating it unsafe for people to approach.

The American Red Cross was also at the home to assist.

Crews for Florida Power & Light worked to restore the power lines damaged by the tree before leaving, at around 10 p.m.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.