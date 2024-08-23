MIAMI (WSVN) - A massive tree toppled over in a Miami neighborhood, causing some damage on the way down.

The tree fell on two cars near Northeast 27th Street and Fifth Avenue in the Edgewater section, Friday afternoon.

No one was inside the vehicles at the time, but the tree did block the roadway.

It took a bit of manpower and time to remove the tree. Crews had to cut it up in order to haul it away.

