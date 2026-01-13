MIAMI (WSVN) - A large tree caused some trouble in Miami as drivers were caught in some traffic during their rainy evening commutes, Monday night.

The tree came down on the roadway along Northeast 82nd Avenue and North Miami Avenue. It didn’t appear to damage any nearby vehicles.

Traffic was reduced to one lane as crews worked to chop up the tree and remove the debris.

