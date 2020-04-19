Large speaker stolen from Perry Wings Plus in NW Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for two people in connection to the theft of a large speaker at a restaurant in Northwest Miami-Dade.

Surveillance video captured the duo walking into Perry Wings Plus, located near Northwest 27th Avenue and 108th Street, and buying some food, Saturday afternoon.

Less than a minute later, investigators said, one of the thieves grabbed the speaker that had been set up outside and took off. Employees were unable to stop them.

“It’s just so unnecessary that the young people have to be doing nonsense like that,” said Donna Phillips, the restaurant’s owner. “They’re probably not even going to get $10 for it. It’s just absolutely ridiculous. It makes me mad.”

If you recognize the subjects or have any information on this theft, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

