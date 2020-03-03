Large South Florida attractions take precautions to help protect people from virus

MIAMI (WSVN) - It’s almost time for spring break, and South Florida attractions are closely monitoring the coronavirus, as they expect big crowds with children out of school and tourists flying in from other parts of the country.

With thousands of people expected to make their way to South Florida, some of the area’s largest attractions are taking precautions to protect visitors from the coronavirus.

Over at Zoo Miami, Ron Magill and his team have set up stations to make sure people are cleaning their hands.

“We have the greatest weather in the country right now, and we hope to see a lot of kids, a lot of people coming from out of town,” Magill said. “We have placed these hand sanitizers throughout the park. You just basically squeeze and rub your hands.”

Some guests, like Jill Cody, said they appreciate the efforts the zoo is outputting to keep them safe.

“Absolutely, any precautions we can take, I think, is important, but life goes on, and we’re not going to live in a bubble,” she said.

The Miami-Dade Youth Fair is one of the largest events held every spring.

Organizers said they will have nearly 600 hand sanitizing and washing stations, but they are asking anyone who feels sick to stay home until they are no longer showing any symptoms or finished a 14-day quarantine.

Meanwhile at the Frost Science Museum, the focus is on wiping down and cleaning all of their interactive exhibits every hour.

“People are touching things in our museum, so it’s really important that our teams are going through and wiping down and disinfecting these surfaces,” Trevor Powers, the museum’s senior vice president of engineering and operations, said.

“I appreciate that the museum is also taking extra steps to help protect us and the little ones and allow us to enjoy the benefits of coming here,” tourist Melinda Abernethy said.

The museum is also organizing an event focused on educating people about the coronavirus.

“They can learn about the situation and get real information from real experts, so that they know exactly what they need to do,” Powers said.

The Frost Science Museum said the coronavirus education event is going to be free and open to the public. Event dates have yet to be announced.

