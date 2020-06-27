Large police presence near Bayside after Black Lives Matter protests in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A large police presence has surrounded a part of downtown Miami following Black Lives Matter protests in the area.

7News cameras captured City of Miami Police officers and about a dozen cruisers along Biscayne Boulevard, near Bayside Marketplace, late Saturday night.

At around 9:20 p.m., witnesses said responding officers used loudspeakers to inform people they needed to clear the area because the situation could become dangerous.

A special response unit in an armored truck took off from the area at around 10 p.m.

The heavy police presence comes hours after protesters gathered in front of the Torch of Friendship, Saturday afternoon.

Witnesses said there was another interaction between police and protesters who were making their way onto Interstate 95.

At one point, witnesses said, tear gas was deployed.

Protesters who were spotted near the Torch of Friendship earlier Saturday night have since left.

Police said officers were handling a civil disturbance involving a group of protesters in the downtown Miami area but did not specify whether or not they used tear gas.

