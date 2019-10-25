Large fire leaves Hialeah mattress shop, Domino’s damaged

HIALEAH, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters have extinguished a large fire that erupted at two Hialeah businesses overnight.

City of Hialeah Fire Rescue responded to the scene in the area of East Ninth Street and Eighth Avenue, just before 2 a.m., Friday.

Officials said firefighters heard an explosion when they arrived.

7News cameras captured fierce flames and smoke shooting out of a mattress store and Domino’s.

“Very significant damage to the mattress business,” said Hialeah Fire Lt. Carlos Castellanos. “Not so much to the Domino’s, because we were able to control the flames as we arrived.”

The fire was contained before it could spread to neighboring businesses.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

